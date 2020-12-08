Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $53,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 388,050 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

