Reviewing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Oil pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97% Pioneer Natural Resources 5.26% 7.20% 4.66%

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 4 18 5 0 2.04 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 2 19 1 2.95

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $124.52, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.02 $480.00 million $0.75 8.92 Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.95 $756.00 million $8.18 13.48

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Marathon Oil on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

