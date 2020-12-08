ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after buying an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 765.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,297,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $18,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed stock opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,857. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

