Research Analysts Set Expectations for Guess’, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

GES opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.81. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 149,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guess’ by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Guess’ by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter valued at $5,037,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

