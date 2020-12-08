Research Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.68.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.33 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

