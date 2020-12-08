Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $267.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,244 shares of company stock worth $10,006,557 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

