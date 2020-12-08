Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.