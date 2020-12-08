RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of RBC Bearings worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after acquiring an additional 191,437 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,374 shares of company stock worth $10,070,300. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

