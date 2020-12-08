Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Quidel worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 96.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 219,881 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

