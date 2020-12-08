Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $720,853. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

