Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.90 million, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

