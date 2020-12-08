Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

