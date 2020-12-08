Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increased by Analyst

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

TSN opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.