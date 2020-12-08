Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of LECO opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

