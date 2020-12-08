Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Raised by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

