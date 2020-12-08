Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Issued By Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) – Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday.

XTC stock opened at C$8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$353.03 million and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

