Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Raised by Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $342.06 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.