Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.64.

SNPS opened at $239.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

