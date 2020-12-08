Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

LSI stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 4,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

