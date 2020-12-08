Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reduced by Analyst

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

IRTC stock opened at $184.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,169 shares of company stock worth $15,619,487. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

