Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Friday, December 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.