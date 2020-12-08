Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

