Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

