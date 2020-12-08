Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.37.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

