Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $342.06 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

