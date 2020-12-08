PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $92.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

PVH opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,202 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,265 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

