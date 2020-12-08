PVH Corp. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,202 shares of company stock valued at $37,317,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.