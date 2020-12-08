Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Short Interest Update

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 17,320,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

