Public Storage to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

NYSE:PSA opened at $224.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

