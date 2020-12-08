PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of PTC worth $47,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PTC by 12.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PTC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 51.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 22.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

