ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $117,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

