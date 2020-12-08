ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after purchasing an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 169,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

