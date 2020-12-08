ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MyoKardia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MyoKardia by 852.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MyoKardia during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MyoKardia during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MyoKardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter.

MYOK opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush cut shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

