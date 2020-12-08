ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.62.

Shares of COO opened at $342.06 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.72 and its 200-day moving average is $316.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

