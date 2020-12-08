ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,703 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.



STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

