ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,966,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

