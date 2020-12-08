ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

