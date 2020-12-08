ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.