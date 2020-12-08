ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,902 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $158.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,630 shares of company stock worth $3,163,001. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

