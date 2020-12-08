ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

