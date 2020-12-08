ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $278.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,433 shares of company stock worth $20,160,894. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

