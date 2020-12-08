ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

