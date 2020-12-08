ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,297 shares of company stock worth $7,943,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

