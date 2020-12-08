ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NovoCure by 83.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NovoCure by 37.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.78 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $154.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $5,253,138.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,899.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,418,896.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,627 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.