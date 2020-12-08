ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $244.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

