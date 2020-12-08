ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

COG opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

