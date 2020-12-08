ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.