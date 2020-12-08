ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after buying an additional 468,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

