ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $134.08 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

