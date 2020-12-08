ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $284.94 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

